Chilly Sunday in Seattle, 80s return Tuesday

It's a refreshingly cool summer day around Western Washington, but for those hoping for the heat, just wait a few days. Highs will rebound into the 80s by Tuesday.

A weak area of low pressure overhead will keep things mostly cloudy and cozy today. Highs for most backyards will struggle to lift out of the 60s. A few low 70s are possible for the South Sound.

Some neighborhoods may enjoy sunshine later this afternoon, especially for the coast. In some areas, light sprinkles are possible. Later today, weak thunderstorms could develop over the North Cascades and Whatcom County.

Check out futurecast for cloud cover and showers:

Monday should be a crowd-pleaser: morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine. Temps will climb back to the mid 70s.

Beyond a few pockets of clouds in the mornings, Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny for most from the start to the finish. Temps will soar to the low 80s.

Our familiar pattern of gray mornings and sunny afternoons continues Thursday and Friday.

Overall, you can plan on beautiful summery weather this week. It doesn't get much better than this: moderate warmth and sunshine for mid-July in Seattle. Enjoy!

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. I hope you have a wonderful week.

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instgram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv, and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)