Chilly Sunday afternoon, areas of frost Monday morning

Temperatures are now above the freezing mark as of 10am, so this morning's Frost Advisory has expired. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, temperatures will drop near freezing in the Seattle metro area. Below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s are expected in the South Sound and those areas will most likely see areas of frost overnight into early Monday morning.

*FREEZE WARNING* in effect 1am-10am Monday for Southern WA - Pacific and Cowlitz counties. Temperatures will drop in the low 20s to 30s. This is that pipe bursting kind of cold so leave a drip or wrap your pipes tonight. Also, protect your sensitive plants.

Mid to high level clouds will build in Monday morning but we'll see a break in the clouds by the afternoon, making way for a partly sunny sky. Highs will be near 51. We'll gradually warm up into the upper 50s by midweek and tracking rain Thursday and especially Friday. Friday looks pretty breezy too! As for Halloween, right now, there's only a slight chance for showers.

REMINDER: Next Sunday, November 1, Daylight Saving Time ends. It's time to turn the clocks back an hour and get that extra sleep, BUT the sunset will be at 4:50pm.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim