Chilly start to first week of spring

Brrr! Yesterday's high of 45 was our coldest day this month. We'll warm up a bit more than that today around Puget Sound as we dry out a bit, but highs will only get up to about 50. That's about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

While we're seeing steady convergence zone rain around Seattle, that will taper off into the on/off showers we're seeing elsewhere later this morning. It looks the tap turns off completely this afternoon for all of us around the Pacific NW. The exception will be in the Cascades where we're still seeing accumulating snow even into the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 11a.

The drier weather this afternoon is unfortunately brief, however. High pressure hangs on only through Tuesday. We'll see our next rainy system moving in as we get into Wednesday for a pretty soggy day in the lowlands and more mountain snow.

We do see some warmer and drier weather building back into the late week forecast.

At this point Fri-Sun are trending dry with temps this coming weekend flirting with 60 degrees. Enjoy those dry breaks when we get them! -Tim Joyce

