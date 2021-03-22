Expand / Collapse search

Chilly start to first week of spring

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
Q13 FOX

Drying out

Scattered showers continue but should ease up by Monday afternoon.

SEATTLE - Brrr! Yesterday's high of 45 was our coldest day this month. We'll warm up a bit more than that today around Puget Sound as we dry out a bit, but highs will only get up to about 50. That's about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. 

While we're seeing steady convergence zone rain around Seattle, that will taper off into the on/off showers we're seeing elsewhere later this morning. It looks the tap turns off completely this afternoon for all of us around the Pacific NW. The exception will be in the Cascades where we're still seeing accumulating snow even into the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 11a. 

The drier weather this afternoon is unfortunately brief, however. High pressure hangs on only through Tuesday. We'll see our next rainy system moving in as we get into Wednesday for a pretty soggy day in the lowlands and more mountain snow. 

We do see some warmer and drier weather building back into the late week forecast.

At this point Fri-Sun are trending dry with temps this coming weekend flirting with 60 degrees. Enjoy those dry breaks when we get them! -Tim Joyce 

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES: 

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasMJ McDermottTim JoyceErin Mayovsky and Grace Lim