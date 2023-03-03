Seattle weather: Chilly showers and lowland flurries ahead

If you're hoping for warmer weather, you won't be a fan of the forecast this week. Temperatures stay below average. At times, there could be lowland flurries ahead.



Snow slammed the mountains Thursday. Travel over the passes could remain difficult into Friday morning. Light to moderate on-and-off snow is possible during the daytime Friday.

Overnight and early tomorrow, there could be a rain/snow mix in the lowlands. Where this happens, we can't rule out brief accumulations. However, any snow would likely melt quickly as highs warm into the 40s. We're tracking yet another chance for a rain/snow mix with similar impacts late Friday into early Saturday. Bottom line: while this snow could temporarily create slippery and slushy roads, this won't be a major or widespread issue.

Otherwise, like what we saw today, there could be sleet, graupel (soft, small snow pellets) and small hail along with the rain in the lower elevations. Lightning could even fire off in a few spots.

Sunday morning may be slippery, but the day looks mostly shower free.



Make some plans to get outside Monday; the day could wind up mostly dry.



Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there's still a small chance for showers at times. We'll watch for the chance for a spotty rain/snow mix during the overnight hours and morning.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)