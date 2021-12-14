Chilly showers ahead, rain and snow mix for some

Grab your gloves and warm winter coat -- chilly air is settling into Western Washington almost all this week. Today and tomorrow, temps could be cool enough to spark snowflakes in the lowlands, but any accumulations would be super light and isolated. Be on the lookout for slick spots! We're also tracking significant snow over the mountains this weekend. That's great news for skiers, but bad news for travelers. Check conditions before you drive over the passes Friday through Sunday!



Today, highs will only lift to the upper 30s and low 40s. Cloudy skies will blanket the region. Occasional, on-and-off showers are possible. There may be some snowflakes or snow pellets mixed with rain today (especially in the South Sound). Because temps will be so borderline, it's unlikely that snow will stick for most. However, if the rain falls heavily enough, locally cooling the atmosphere, there could be a quick, minor dusting (although any light coating on the ground should melt quickly). Tonight to early Wednesday, it may be breezy for the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Washington coast. Winds aren't expected to be damaging.

Wednesday's forecast will almost be a copy-and-paste of what we're forecasting today. There's a little uncertainty about how far north moisture will track tomorrow. The coast and the South Sound have the best chance for isolated to scattered showers. Once again, there could be some snowflakes mixing with rain in the lowlands.



Even though it'll stay cloudy on Thursday, the skies start to dry. Highs stay cool, only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s once again.



By Friday night, a stronger storm system takes aim at Western Washington. You can plan on heavy lowland rain and mountain snow through at least early Sunday. Driving could be difficult if not impossible at times over the passes (that is -- if things pan out the way we expect right now). The models are currently forecasting one to three feet of snow over the passes this weekend. Remember: the extended part of the forecast is highly subject to change. How much mountain snow we get depends on the track of this incoming storm. Our weekend storm could also trigger powerful winds for the coast and Strait. Stay tuned!



Advertisement

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



I'd love to see your weather photos, videos, and questions!



You can find me here:

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone, and Instagram @abbyaconewx