Seattle weather: Chilly for Mother's Day, brief drying later this week

Dress in warm layers for Mother's Day – we're tracking temps well below average. We'll be alternating between showers and sunbreaks. For some communities, there may be small hail, graupel and lightning. In general, we're expecting fewer showers compared to what we had Saturday.

Today through Monday night, the mountain passes will be switching between rain and snow. There may be a brief accumulation on the roads, but any coating on the roads would melt somewhat quickly. Drive carefully and check WSDOT mountain pass cameras before traveling!

Here's how the showers could play out today:

Only isolated showers are in the forecast Monday. Tuesday may wind up mainly dry! A couple showers could bubble up Wednesday, but the day certainly won't be a washout. Thursday looks to be the rainiest day of the week. Friday, a mix of sun and showers are on tap. By Saturday, temps could finally warm to 61 degrees. Even though this will be noticeably warmer than what we've seen recently, this is still below the average of 65 for this time of year.

Happy Mother's Day!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Advertisement

Follow me on Twiter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)