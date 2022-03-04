Chilly fog and spectacular sunshine this weekend

Saturday and Sunday will start chilly and foggy for many, but glorious sunshine is on tap for the afternoons. Hope you maximize on the beautiful weather and get outside!

Keep in mind: some of the fog Saturday and Sunday could be *freezing* fog. This is especially the case for the South Sound and other fog-prone valleys. Where this happens, there could be slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Drive carefully.

Freezing fog could possibly be an issue over the mountain passes this weekend as well. However, the skies should be clear during the afternoons. Get ready for some seriously gorgeous views of the Olympics and Cascades!

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s. The 50s are in the forecast for the South Sound and the coast. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will take us through the day for Central Puget Sound (including Pierce and King Counties). Clearer skies are expected for the mountains, North Sound, Strait and the Central and North Coast.

A few areas are seeing light showers this morning. For most, drier weather is on the way for the afternoon. The exception to this could be some in the Southwest Interior (e.g. communities surrounding Elma and Pe Ell) where sprinkles could stick around this afternoon.

The dry weather this weekend is due to high pressure taking control. High means dry! Monday also looks shower-free. Scattered rain, breezy conditions and cloudier skies make a comeback Tuesday and Wednesday.

Take care and happy Friday :)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

