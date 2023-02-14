Seattle weather: Chilly and sunny Valentine's Day for Western Washington

It will be a chilly, but sunny Valentine's Day across Western Washington as a cold system moves south into Oregon and California.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s.

If you're heading out for Valentine's Day celebrations this evening, make sure you bundle up. It's going to cool off fast with clear skies. Temps will be into the low 30s by 10:00 PM.

Looking ahead, it's going to be a very quiet week. Temps will warm close to average by Thursday with a slight chance for showers Thursday into Friday. We'll look to stay mainly dry through Saturday before our next system arrives on Sunday.