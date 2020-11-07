Chilly and breezy weekend, rain and mountain snow next week

Expect a chilly and breezy weekend! Morning drizzle will end this afternoon and it will be partly sunny. Highs will be near 47 degrees. Northerly winds will pick up with gusts of 25-30mph tonight through tomorrow morning.

Clouds will clear tonight and overnight, allowing lows to drop down to near if not below freezing! Fog will be possible in the morning hours.

Expect more sunshine and breezy conditions on Sunday. Highs will be near 49 degrees.

An approaching front will increase cloud cover on Monday and bring rain and mountain snow during the second half of the day. Tuesday will be rainy with the system.

We'll dry out on Veterans Day before rainy and blustery conditions return Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim