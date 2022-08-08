Changes take shape to our weather pattern

We reached a high of 91 degrees this afternoon. That's 12 degrees above normal - sheesh! Temperatures take a dive from here on out as we get ready for a new system.

Temperatures begin to fall tomorrow. Highs will drop, and the clouds will build throughout the morning. An isolated shower will be possible tomorrow (especially across the Cascades) as an upper level low tracks north. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Here is a look at the system inching closer to the PNW. This upper level low will increase rain and thunderstorm chances in the next couple of days.

Our thunderstorm chances increase on Wednesday. Here is a look at the storm prediction center showing those chances:

Temperatures level out, and we get ready for more sunshine beginning Thursday. Here is look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!