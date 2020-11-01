Changes are on the way

The beautiful weather sticks around tomorrow. Highs will be above average with lots of sunshine to get us started. The clouds will slowly build in through the afternoon.

High pressure will allow for this nice warm up. Enjoy it tomorrow because we have big changes heqaded our way on Tuesday.

A couple of cold front will hit this week increase our rain chances. Expect a total of 4-6" in the mountains and 1-3" in the lowlands. Snow levels will drop between 6,000'-9,000'.

The winds will increase as well. Expect gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.