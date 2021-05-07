Chances for thunderstorms decrease overnight with showers diminishing over the Mother's Day weekend

Happy Friday!

A wild Friday weather-wise. Rain, wind, hail, thunder and lightning making for a very interesting spring day. Highs were very cool today, only in the 50s.

Tonight, we'll keep showers in the forecast as the chance for thunder and lightning decreases. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Conditions will improve into the weekend! A weak weather system will deliver more showers to the coast Saturday with some rain finding its way inland. Not a wash-out by any means, just scattered light showers. Highs will remain pretty cool Saturday in the mid-50s. The system will fall apart into the early morning hours of Sunday, Mother's Day!

We'll kick of Mom's Day with a few spotty sprinkles here and there and by mid-day clouds will start to lift leaving partly sunny skies. Highs warm into the low 60s. Normal for this time of year is 65. Happy day to all you great moms!

Once we get past the weekend an upper ridge builds back in helping us trend drier and warmer. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. The rest of the week temps will hang in the 70s! By late week that ridge will break down and open the door for a chance of showers to return with cooler days again.

Have a great weekend!

