Expand / Collapse search

Chances for thunderstorms decrease overnight with showers diminishing over the Mother's Day weekend

By
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
Q13 FOX

Slightly chilly for Saturday

Western Washington will see mostly mid-50s and some light rain showers throughout the day. Q13 News' Erin Mayovsky has the 7 day forecast.

SEATTLE - Happy Friday!

A wild Friday weather-wise.  Rain, wind, hail, thunder and lightning making for a very interesting spring day.  Highs were very cool today, only in the 50s.  

Tonight, we'll keep showers in the forecast as the chance for thunder and lightning decreases.  Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.  

Conditions will improve into the weekend!  A weak weather system will deliver more showers to the coast Saturday with some rain finding its way inland.  Not a wash-out by any means, just scattered light showers.  Highs will remain pretty cool Saturday in the mid-50s.  The system will fall apart into the early morning hours of Sunday, Mother's Day!  

We'll kick of Mom's Day with a few spotty sprinkles here and there and by mid-day clouds will start to lift leaving partly sunny skies.  Highs warm into the low 60s.  Normal for this time of year is 65.  Happy day to all you great moms! 

Once we get past the weekend an upper ridge builds back in helping us trend drier and warmer.  Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.  The rest of the week temps will hang in the 70s!  By late week that ridge will break down and open the door for a chance of showers to return with cooler days again.  

Have a great weekend! 

*Beach Forecast 

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES: 

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasMJ McDermottTim JoyceErin Mayovsky and Grace Lim