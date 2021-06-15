Chances for thunderstorms decreases, dry and warming trend ahead

An exciting weather day Tuesday with thunderstorms rolling across the region.

Some of us saw heavy downpours with small hail, gusty winds, and lightning during the evening commute. Highs were slightly below normal today landing in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 for some.

Overnight showers will diminish leaving us with a cloudy start to our Wednesday.

The upper atmosphere with settle down the rest of the week into the weekend all thanks to a decent ridge building leaving us with dry and warm conditions… in fact next week looks hot too.!

As high pressure builds we'll see weak low-level onshore flow which will keep some area temperatures, like at the Coast and North Sound cool for Wednesday, only in the 60s while the Central Sound will land near 70.

As we push into the rest of the week our ridge will strengthen allowing highs to climb into the mid to upper 70s with low to mid-80s by the second half of the weekend! And we may see a few spots pushing into the upper 80s near 90 across the SW interior Monday.

The warmth right is on cue to kick off Summer and Father's day! The new season officially begins at 8:32p in our time zone. Solstice is Latin for "sun standing" and the sun will arc through the same spot in our northern skies for several days and from the 18th to the 25th. Seattle has our longest days of the year during that time period. Give or take a few seconds-- each day is about 15 hours and 59 minutes long!

Have a great week all!

