River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:16 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:48 AM PST until THU 2:58 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:25 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:49 AM PST until THU 10:50 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:33 PM PST until THU 8:22 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:20 AM PST until WED 11:45 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:22 AM PST until WED 12:15 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County

Calming down after severe wind storm overnight

By
Published 
Q13 FOX

Winds are calming down after last night's wind storm.  The peak gusts happened around midnight to 1 a.m.  Here is a list of some of the peak gusts.  This goes from north to south.  It's no wonder that with winds like these and our super saturated soils, we're seeing many trees down and lots of power outages.  

An atmospheric river, or Pineapple Express, slammed us yesterday with heavy rain, including a record-breaking one-day rain total at SeaTac of 2.33 inches.  We had warm temps, topping out at 57 at SeaTac AND a record-tying 56 in Olympia.  The result of this was a high snow level in the mountains where rain and snow melt careened down the slopes into our rivers.  This is a list of the rivers at FLOOD STAGE this morning, from north to south.  The rivers will recede today and tomorrow as we dry up and get colder today - so precip in the mountains comes down as snow and stays in the mountains where it belongs.

TODAY, rain is tapering off and winds are calming down.  We'll be cooler, closer to normal, with highs in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW will be dry and calm, with highs around 50.  

FRIDAY will start out with some rain, but it dries up quickly.  Highs around 50.

The Martin Luther King Weekend looks pleasant for January -- mostly cloudy, mostly dry expect for a little rain on Sunday, and highs around 50. 

Finally, we could all use a Box of Fun!  Here's puppy Lucille on this Damp Paws Day! 

Meterologist M.J. McDermott