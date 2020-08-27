Calm and comfortable conditions for the Pacific Northwest.

Another round of summer sunshine for the quiet Pacific Northwest. What a week of great conditions. From the coast to the mountains and into Eastern Washington skies were very blue. This morning though.... some of us saw clouds and fog hanging on through mid morning, but by lunch time lots of sunshine for the region. Here's a look at our Thursday high temps.

As we close out the last full week of August we'll keep doing what we've been doing around the Emerald City with plenty of sunshine on tap. High pressure remaining the driving factor for our beautiful scenery and warmth. Highs for Friday will remain in that sweet zone of mid to upper 70s near the metro area, while further south and into the foothills we could see a small bump in temps with the coast landing in the upper 60s after some morning clouds and fog. Friday night an upper trough will slide into British Columbia that could bring a few sprinkles our way, mainly into the north Cascades, but don't be surprised if you see a few showers south of Seattle into Saturday morning. Overnights will hang in the mid 50s.

By Saturday afternoon just a few clouds in the sky with highs slightly cooler, in the low to mid 70s. Lows will drop to near 53.

If you're thinking about your Sunday fun-day..... you will have plenty of sunshine with highs running slightly cooler again, only warming into the low to mid 70s. By Sunday night a weak system may drop into the area dropping a few showers in to early Monday, but at this point models are not confident are not agreeing on timing or if showers will for sure develop. Another wait and see type of situation.

Next week looks promising for another ridge to settle in and dig deep for more summer time conditions. We'll remain dry and warm, possibly seeing a return of the 80s again on some days, but we'll mostly stay in our goldielocks mode of not to cool and not too hot. Stay safe and healthy all!

