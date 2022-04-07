Seattle weather: 70 degree weather leaves for rain and cooler temps

What a Spring day we saw across the region! Highs soaring well above average to nearly 80 for some spots. Kelso hit 79 with SeaTac landing at 73 while Seattle jumps one degree warmer at 74! Even the coast enjoying the early Spring heat with highs 68-73.

We say goodbye to our one-day warm-up as a cold front slides in overnight, cooling us off as we head into the weekend. A look at the temperature trend has highs dropping 20+ degrees off Thursdays mark. The weekend sees even cooler temps.

Overnight lows will stay mild as we slowly cool off. Lows will only fall into the low to upper 40s Friday morning. The average for this time of year is 42.

Going forward morning lows will become very cool, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s. These chilly lows will make things very interesting as snow levels drop, we may see some wintry mix developing into Monday if precipitation falls. At this point, models are not aligning to see much rain. Stay tuned!

The change in our forecast all thanks to high pressure shifting east, opening the door for a few systems to move inland off the Pacific.

Here's a look at the first front moving in off the coast very early Friday morning. Showers will be the heaviest overnight as rain travels across the I-5 corridor before heading into the mountains.

By 8am most showers will become scattered with snow starting to fall over the northern Cascades. Snow will pick up through the mountains with a few inches expected at Snoqualmie Pass Friday.

As the system rides over the Cascades snow will become heavy at times for the eastern slopes of the mountains. This is why a "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect from 5pm to 11pm Friday night. We're forecasting snow totals between half a foot to a foot. Know the roads before you go!

We see a brief break in the weather Sunday afternoon before a few showers pick back up late Sunday into early Monday. With overnight lows dropping into the mid 30s combined with lowering snow levels we may see a few chunky rain drops mixing in before warming up. Highs only climb into the lower 40s.

Tuesday looks mainly dry under party cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, but most will stay over the mountains. Highs sit near 50.

Spring lives on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of showers and sun breaks! Highs remain well below average in the low 50s. Normal for this time of year is 57. Enjoy!

Have a great end of the week everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

