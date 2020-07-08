Briefly summery around the NW, but showers return soon

Summer is sure slow to get off the blocks. This is the coldest start to July for the Puget Sound region in more than a decade.

A bit warmer and more sun today than yesterday. Temps for most of us around Puget Sound will end up in the low 70s. Normal is now 75. East of the Cascades a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and not as breezy as yesterday. Tonight clouds return with our next weather system moving in. That will mean some very late day showers for the northern coast-- for the rest of us the arrival time is well after midnight.

High pressure really hasn't built in to keep weather systems from dropping down on us from the northwest. Our next rain-maker moves in tomorrow which will bring some cool temps yet again. We get a brief glimmer of seasonal July weather Friday and most of Saturday. Showers could return again as soon as late Saturday into Sunday. Next week, the forecast models keep trying to dry us out and take us back towards the normal of 75 for this part of summer. I'm cautiously optimistic about that actually playing out. Stay tuned.