Briefly soggy, but improvements ahead

July might be our driest months historically, but Mama Nature has other plans apparently.

High temps take a knock with highs about 3-5 degrees cooler than yesterday for most of us in Western WA-- so right around 70. Central WA stays pretty warm with highs just shy of 80-- but more clouds than yesterday and some isolated PM showers. Tonight clouds will fill back in with overnight lows in the seasonal 50s.

We're soggy this morning and on/off showers last into some spots this afternoon.

The weather pattern with the flow from the NW will bring in sunnier skies for Friday and most of Saturday. By late Saturday into Sunday some more showers are likely too. For sun lovers, it looks like we'll see more seasonal warmth and sun for our region. Finally.