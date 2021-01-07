Briefly dry... more rain ahead

After repeated super soaker storms, we're getting a well-earned break. Use it wisely and catch some of the partly sunny skies this afternoon before the rain returns. Trails will be muddy if you're going out into the forest, so bring those mud boots too.

It'll be hazy sunshine, but some peeks of blue will appear between some of the high clouds in some spots. What you'll really notice is the lack of rain coming down upon us. High temps will be a few degrees above normal. The Skokomish and Chehalis Rivers are still above flood stage, but will likely fall back below their banks by the end of today.

Our next weather systems arrives tomorrow. And at this point, it looks like it will be a period of some steady rain in the morning for a few hours then on/off showers for the afternoon. Our next break comes on Saturday during the day, including the Seahawks game against the Rams of Los Angeles. By Saturday night, clouds are back and rain at times looks likely for Sunday.

Next week also looks like a more active weather pattern returns. The next really wet day from this distant vantage point appears to be Tuesday with some solid soaking rains and lots of mountain snow. Stay tuned. -Tim Joyce