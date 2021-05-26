Briefly dry before rain returns for tomorrow

A pleasant spring day ahead for most of us with a dry day and some sun breaking through the clouds -- before the clouds win out by the evening. Temps will top our close to 70 around Puget Sound.

Our next rainmaker arrives by the time our morning show starts on Thursday. We'll be cooler too, near 60. Normal is 68 for this time of the year. The morning looks wetter than the afternoon at this point, but lingering showers last into at least part of Friday.

High pressure takes over on Friday to dry things out and warm us up for the Memorial Day weekend! 70s are back on Saturday, more sun and warmth for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Then on Memorial Day, we look to see some spots hitting 80.

The number to beat in the record books for next Monday though is 90. Despite the warmth, water temperatures remain COLD. Puget Sound remains near 50. Lake Washington's temperature reading yesterday was 58 degrees. Our rivers are often even colder since that's how the fresh Cascade snow melt fills our lowland lakes and reservoirs.

An early look at next week shows the warmth continuing until about Wed/Thu when a cooler weather system delivers our first June raindrops and brings temps down closer to the seasonal 65-70 range. -Tim Joyce

