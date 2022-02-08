Brief showers tonight, dry week ahead

A ridge of high pressure will keep most of the rain away through next weekend, but a few showers could sneak in later tonight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few sunbreaks in the mix today. Highs will be close to average for this time of year.

Overall today will feature more clouds than sunshine in Western Washington.

A weak disturbance will push through after sunset tonight, bringing a chance for some light rain showers. The best chance for rain will be on the coast and in the north sound areas of Whatcom and Skagit counties. In the central and south sound, we may wake up to wet roads tomorrow morning, but I'm not expecting more than a few hundredths of an inch.

The weather will remain quiet the rest of the week with morning fog and afternoon sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Starting Friday, high pressure will strengthen over the area, bringing in some offshore winds which should help keep away the morning fog. Friday through Sunday will feature a lot more sunshine with highs back into the mid 50s!

