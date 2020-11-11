Brief break from our soggy November

A chilly start to this Veterans Day, but we're still tracking a few showers along the coast and some sprinkles in Mason County around the southern coastal areas. Inland, we're seeing some foggy and frosty areas. By the afternoon, still a warm jacket kind of day with highs only getting into the mid 40s. Normal is 52 for this part of fall.

Our next weather system drops down from the northwest, with rain arriving in the morning along the coast and around Puget Sound by lunchtime. Rainy conditions will last for most of the afternoon and the evening. A brief break is expected on Friday morning before the next round of rain moves into the region.

Windy and rainy on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday. That will mean a lot of mountain snow for all of our passes and resorts. Expect winter driving conditions above 3,000 feet in elevation. Most the rain and wind eases up by the time the Huskies take to the field on Saturday evening for their 2020 home opener.

The rest of the next 7 days looks seasonably soggy with on/off rainy weather systems rolling through the NW and temps a bit cooler than seasonal norms.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we're tracking Hurricane Eta. It strenghtened this morning just off of the Florida coast and will likely make landfall north of Tampa on Thursday

Storm surge will likely be between 1-4 feet and more flooding rains will affect most of the Gulf side of the state in the next 24 hours as it moves from south to north. -Tim Joyce