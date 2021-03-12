Blues skies and warmer highs again for our Saturday, but change for Sunday on the way!

Welcome to the weekend all! What a beautiful way to roll into it too... gorgeous conditions all around. Highs soared into the upper 50s to low 60s around the state. Vancouver hit 62 today as one of the warmest spots west of the Cascades.

Tonight, we'll keep skies mostly clear with a few areas of fog developing along the coast and south of Seattle. Overnight lows will drop to below normal by several degrees. The average low for this time of year is 39 and most of us will temps in the low to mid 30s, with a few areas seeing upper 20s.

Saturday looks amazing! Plenty of sunshine with highs jumping up to near 60 for Seattle and even warmer into the foothills of the Cascades. The beach will also enjoy very pleasant weather! Highs land in the mid to upper 50s. And the mountains see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Always a good idea this time of year to keep the sunblock handy!

Advertisement

The second half of the weekend brings change. Not only do we "Spring Forward" we'll start to see the next weather system approaching early Sunday morning. Clouds will increase with rain pushing in off the coast first thing around 6am. As the front moves inland showers will pick up over the Olympics and then find their way into Puget Sound by mid-afternoon. Rain will be heaviest at the coast and over the mountains. Downtown will see light showers through the dinner hour.

A few of us will see showers linger into Monday morning, but most of us will start to dry out. The rest of the week is a pretty typical end to Winter with partly cloudy skies and some light showers popping up in between, otherwise mostly dry through Wednesday.

Thursday brings the return of rain with unsettled conditions through at least Friday. Spring officially arrives early Saturday, March 20th!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster