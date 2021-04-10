Expand / Collapse search

Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades and morning snow showers in some parts of the lowlands

Mountain passes snowy with some lowland snow

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Cascades Saturday with slight chance of lowland snow in some areas. But mostly sunny throughout Puget Sound. Q13's Grace Lim has the 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades until 5 p.m. Saturday. Snow and gusts of 40mph will make driving conditions difficult. Mountain passes can pick up an additional 1"-8" of snow today.

All lanes of Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to snowy conditions and multiple collisions around milepost  Stevens Pass was closed this morning, but has reopened around 10 a.m. Eastbound I-90 at milepost 54 near North Bend and westbound remains closed at milepost 71 near Easton.

Snoqualmie Pass closed Saturday due to snowy conditions

The mountain pass will be closed due to snow and multiple vehicle crashes. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for elevation over 2,000 feet in the Cascades. Q13's Grace Lim has the details.

Traction tires are advised while driving through mountain passes this weekend. Chains are required while driving through Stevens Pass except for all-wheel vehicles, according to WSDOT. Crews advise drivers to take it slow this weekend with the snow and slush. 

Snow levels are low and some lowland locations are seeing wet snow showers and hail. Activity will wrap up by the afternoon and clouds will clear making way for sunshine! Temps will be on the cool side in the lower 50s.

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to cool to around freezing so expect widespread frost late tonight through Sunday morning. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with highs around 53.

We'll carry the sunshine into next week and temperatures will warm up to near 70 by next Thursday and Friday! Enjoy!

Have a great day!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

