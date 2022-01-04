Black ice, lowland snow still in the forecast

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Black ice, lowland snow still in the forecast

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Rain and snow shower mix, frigid temperatures continue

A rain and snow mix, and a breezy and icy start to Tuesday.

Buckle up for yet another round of lowland and mountain snow in the days ahead! Many communities are also waking up to black ice.

This morning, we've heard of many problems with black ice -- especially in the South Sound in Pierce County. Be extra careful driving today, particularly on side streets, bridges and overpasses. Some spots along the Hood Canal and the Cascade foothills could be waking up to a light layer of snow.

Today, you can expect similar weather to what we saw yesterday: there could be snow, small hail and graupel (soft, small snow pellets) mixed with rain in the lower elevations. Even if the hail, graupel or snow sticks to the ground in the lowlands, it should melt fairly rapidly. That's because highs in the lowlands will reach the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. A few strikes of lightning can't be ruled out.

Moderate mountain snow will make driving over the passes treacherous. Anywhere from six to 15 inches of snow could fall over the Cascades. Three to eight inches is more likely at the pass level. Freezing rain is even possible for the valleys of the South Washington Cascades today.

If you're hoping to head to the backcountry today, keep in mind: we're tracking "considerable" avalanche danger. That's a level three of five -- meaning, there's a real threat for snow slides. Check the latest conditions and the forecast with Northwest Avalanche Center. 

Wednesday night, four to eight inches of snow are in the forecast for the Cascade foothills. A little freezing rain isn't out of the question either. That's why the National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Watch for those areas (e.g. Carnation, Duvall, Covington, Enumclaw, North Bend, etc.).

Western Whatcom County and the San Juans are also covered in a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday night. That's where four to eight inches could snarl traffic. 

Wednesday night to Thursday, the mountains will get slammed by intense snow. Between 15-30 inches of new snow are possible above 1,500' over the Cascades. During this time, travel could be difficult if not impossible over the passes. 

Lowland snow should change over to rain somewhat quickly Thursday with a high of 47 for Seattle. Hefty mountain snow is ongoing through Friday. Saturday could wind up mostly dry. Sunday looks glorious with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Enjoy!

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. 

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone

I'd love to connect with you on social media! You can find me here: 

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and Twitter @abbyacone

