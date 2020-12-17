Big weather story this week: Our flood threat rises this weekend.

As the holidays approach, the weather systems begin to strengthen. Our next one hits tomorrow. We're in the marginal category for excessive rainfall along the coast. That's where we can expect the heavier downpours.

Rain totals could add up between 4"-6" in the next three days. This is why we have to watch out for the possibility of flooding. Here is a look at our rain total forecast though the week.

The snow levels increase this weekend. Tonight, they sit at 3,000 ft but increase to 6,500 ft by the end of the weekend. We'll still see snow at the passes, but it'll turn to rain by Sunday.

Get ready for gusty winds to return! Once the frontal system hits, the winds will crank up. We can expect gusts up to 40 mph for areas along the water. This model shows higher wind gusts, but I still think we'll be below 45 mph wind speeds.

We'll clear out by Tuesday (first FULL day of Winter). The sunshine will return along with colder temperatures.

Have a good one!