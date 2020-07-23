Big warm up ahead

Another day of cooler than normal temps and clouds that will hang on until the afternoon. Some clearing later is possible for some, thinning cloud deck for most of us except the coast. Cooler east of the Cascades but still some toasty temps with some NW breezes that will take the edge off the heat. Tonight a nice evening, with a sunset just before 9p and clouds returning again overnight.

This cooler than normal weather pattern with some on-shore flow delivering marine layer clouds in the morning will be with us for Friday too. But, we'll heat things up this weekend as high pressure will rebuild back into our region. More blue skies and summer warmth as temps look likely to peak on Monday around 88 degrees.

If that forecast verifies, it'll be the hottest day of the year so far. Our warmest day ever for Seattle happened on July 29th 2009 when we hit a very muggy 103 degrees. This part of late July and early August is historically our warmest part of the year.