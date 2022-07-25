Seattle weather: Big heat wave starts Tuesday

Now is the time to prepare; scorching temperatures return to Seattle tomorrow. The 90s stick around through Friday.

Today, highs will reach the mid 80s. Already, this temperature feels scorching to a lot of people in Western Washington. Compare that to the 95-degree high we expect tomorrow! Records are possible Tuesday. Highs Wednesday will come close to records, ultimately falling shy of record-breaking territory Thursday and Friday.

Due to the moderate to high risk for heat-related illnesses and hospitalizations, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region. In Eastern Washington, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect this week. The hottest temps on the west side of the state will be over the South Sound and close to the Cascade foothills (where temps could near the triple digits!).

Another concern will be the overnight lows this week – only dropping briefly to the mid 60s each morning. For people without air-conditioning at home, it'll be a horrible week of sleeping.



Make sure to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool! Also, extra care of the vulnerable people in your life, including your kids and seniors. Remember to never leave people or pets in a hot car!

Unfortunately, fire danger is spiking this week. Heed any burn bans in your area and don't throw cigarette butts.

Lastly, if you're spending time on the water this week, don't forget to wear a life jacket, regardless of your age or level of swim experience.

Temps finally drop by several degrees next weekend.

Stay safe this week! We appreciate your viewership.

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)