Big heat wave ahead for Seattle

Western Washington, prepare yourself: the hottest temperatures of the year arrive next week. For four consecutive days, highs could skyrocket into the 90s for Puget Sound. This kind of heat is dangerous for our region, especially because so many people do not have air conditioning.



Enjoy the mild temps today while we have it: highs should comfortably reach the mid 70s. Clouds clear by the early afternoon.

Tomorrow, we are forecasting very similar weather. Early clouds will lift for afternoon sunshine. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are set to soar into the 80s.



Monday morning, clouds will primarily hug the coast - leaving Puget Sound mainly sunny from the start to the finish. Temps will nudge even warmer into the mid 80s for Seattle.

Starting Tuesday, oppressive heat takes hold around the Pacific Northwest. Due to three ingredients (high pressure, a "thermal trough" and north/northeasterly winds), highs become blistering. The 90s are possible Tuesday through Friday; highs will flirt with records. Overnight lows will only dip down to the mid 60s, and it will take all night to do so. This means it will be incredibly horrible sleeping weather, and on top of the discomfort: the risk for heat-related illnesses will spike in a major way.

A few reminders: take extra care of the vulnerable people in your life – kiddos and seniors (not to mention pets). Never leave people or pets in a car – temps climb dramatically out in the hot sun.



If you are heading to a local river, creek or lake to cool off, remember: water temperatures are still dangerously cold. Wear a life jacket at all times regardless of swim level or age.



If you do not have A/C at home, I would recommend heading to a cooling center or a building with A/C to give your system a break. Stay hydrated!



Click here for resources and a list of cooling centers.

Severe heat can be deadly. Please take good care of yourself and the people you love. We are here to track the heat for you this week. Check back for updates – we will post new forecasts multiple times a day.

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)