Big changes ahead for the weekend

Happy Friday! Clouds are moving in and most of the day just looks dry but cloudy. High temps will end up again in the lower 60s for the Puget Sound lowlands. As we get into the afternoon, the showers will start along the coast and work inland tonight into tomorrow. If the rain holds off until after midnight at SeaTac, we'll end up notching our 13th dry day in a row.

Saturday looks like the wettest day out of the next 7 and our coldest afternoon in several weeks. Normal has now ticked up to 60 degrees, but on Saturday we'll be lucky to get into the mid 50s.

The steady light rain tapers off by the late afternoon / early evening. We'll see the more on/off passing shower pattern getting into Sunday. This unsettled weather pattern does mean a slight chance of showers lingers into Mon/Tue, but most of us will end up dry. If skies are clear where you are on Monday evening, look for the Full Pink Moon on Monday evening rising around sunset. It wont physically appear pink, it's just named for the Phlox flower that's commonly in bloom this part of spring.

By the Tuesday afternoon it appears the rainy periods return-- and Wednesday another wet weather system looks to move into the Pacific NW.

The rainy periods do tend to keep spring pollen counts down. -Tim Joyce