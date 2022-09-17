Beautiful week of weather ahead

It is the final weekend of summer! The autumn equinox happens at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, September 22. While temps today stay below-average today, we're boosting back to the 70s tomorrow.

Highs today will only lift to the mid 60s for most spots in Western Washington. You can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies with some glorious sunbreaks. While most stay dry today, there is a slight chance for thunderstorms over the southeastern slopes of the Cascades. Showers are possible overnight and into Sunday.

The weather should hold up nicely for the Husky and Cougar football games today. There are so many fun events happening around Western Washington this weekend, and the weather will really cooperate.

As the Seahawks play the 49ers tomorrow in Santa Clara, the weather will feel a lot more like Seattle than California! Mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, scattered rain and coolish temps are in the forecast.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday. There may be a slight haziness in the skies from wildfire smoke this weekend, but for most it will not be super noticeable. Some spots could see air quality drop to "moderate" levels Sunday. We have received reports of people smelling wildfire smoke in parts of King and Snohomish Counties today: the National Weather Service says this could be from the Bolt Creek Fire though the winds aren't super conducive for bringing in a lot of smoke from that fire. Otherwise, smoke in the high levels of the atmosphere is coming from fires burning in Oregon and California.

Monday through Wednesday will be spectacular: it will be sunny all day. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Enjoy!



Thursday will be slightly cloudier and cooler. Friday looks lovely with a gray morning and sunny afternoon.

PS: We are closely watching the weather in Western Alaska this weekend. A former typhoon has brought storm surge, powerful winds and rough seas to the area. There are Coastal Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect. For more information, click here.

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)