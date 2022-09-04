Beautiful way to end the holiday weekend

Temperatures topped out in the mid-70s (76) this afternoon as the clouds rolled in and the showers increased. A cold front swept through allowing for the changes but has quickly cleared.

Highs will rise into the mid-lower 70s again with more sunshine in the afternoon and dry conditions.

We'll continue with dry weather this week with temperatures fluctuating. It should be a great week to head back to school too! For those heading ot the bus stop this week, expect temperatures in the mid-50s all week long with a mix of clouds.

Here is a look at your back-to-school forecast:

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Should be a great week! Enjoy!