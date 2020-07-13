Beautiful summer conditions this week!

Summer is finally on!

What a gorgeous way to start the week. Plenty of July sunshine around the state. We saw warmer highs to the south pushing to near 80, while a touch cooler for Seattle and cities to the north, in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday dials in more warm as our ridge out in the Pacific is keeping any systems from heading inland. Tomorrow will be beautiful from the start. Highs will land near 80 for the metro area and foothills... with slightly cooler highs along the coast and North Sound.

Our 80 degree temperatures will be with us Wednesday too! So make sure to keep the sunglasses and sunblock handy along with staying hydrated. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs warming a few degrees in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights fall to near 60. Very comfortable!

Please remember to practice water safety while out on our areas oceans, lakes and rivers. Here's some good water safety reminders if you're boating or swimming this week.

Thursday starts out the same with mostly sunny skies, but as we push towards the end of the day clouds will roll on in giving us a chance for a few scattered showers through Friday mid-day. Highs Thursday right near normal around 76 while Friday we'll cool off a few degrees landing in the low 70s. Overnights sit near 60.

Models right now are trending warmer and drier again for the weekend topping out in the mid to upper 70s and as we start the work week--Monday could bring another low 80s type of day!

Keep the sunscreen close! Enjoy!

Have a great night. ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

