Beautiful start for last weekend of winter

SEATTLE - Happy Friday and hello to the last weekend of winter! 

Another frosty morning in many places that have been frosty the last several mornings. A bit of fog briefly in some spots, but the air mass sitting over us is pretty dry. This is the last weekday morning with sunrise this early for some time. As we enter daylight saving time on Sunday we lose an hour of daylight in the morning to tack it onto the afternoon. 

The good news in the forecast calls for two more fantastic March days. Some high clouds today thanks to a weak front up north. But, it shouldn't be thick enough to impact our temperatures. We'll likely be warmer by a degree or two at most locations compared to Thursday.

I’m still optimistic that we will crack 60° for the first time this year around many spots around Puget Sound on Saturday.

Sunday still has a front approaching the region. I’m thinking will see some coastal showers for certain in the morning and maybe a few of them will make their way inland to the Sound by the afternoon. Next week a very spring-like weather pattern with weather systems working through every couple days.

At this point Sunday into Monday AM and Thursday look like soggy periods this coming week. Tuesday and St. Patrick's Day are trending dry. Spring officially starts on the 20th. -Tim Joyce 

