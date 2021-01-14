Beautiful for January

Dry with just a few clouds is pretty picture perfect after records rains, wild winds, and racing rivers. While we dry out today, we've got still some rivers above flood stage for most of today-- but those river levels are falling-- and the landslide threat remains elevated even into tomorrow. But temps today will be a bit above the normal of 47-- likely low 50s.

So, today the rain train aims at Alaska and we in Western Washington continue our dry weather-- until at least tonight. That's when our next rain-making system moves into the NW.

Luckily, it's nothing majorly stormy-- just some light rain that looks to scoot through mostly while many of us are sleeping. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning-- most of it will be up into the Cascades and then to places inland.

Looking upstream in the atmosphere, the weather looks pretty cloudy for Saturday but at least dry. The Sunday weather system looks to also mostly move into British Columbia and Alaska and we get a few showers or a period of light rain.

Advertisement

Rain looks to stay away mostly for the MLK holiday on Monday and comes back again late Tuesday into Wednesday. -Tim Joyce