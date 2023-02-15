Seattle weather: Beautiful February day with plunging temps next week

Enjoy our spectacular sunshine today! Clouds roll in again Thursday with showers possible at times. Forecast models are hinting that next week could be much cooler around Western Washington.

Highs today will fall below normal, boosting only to the mid 40s. However, an abundance of sunshine will make temperatures feel slightly more comfortable. High-level clouds will stream over our skies this afternoon and tonight.

As a weak storm system rolls to the north of our area tomorrow, the North Sound and coast could experience some light showers Thursday. Late Thursday into early Friday, a few showers could track farther south in Puget Sound, possibly sweeping through communities like Everett and Seattle. Tomorrow will be cloudy.



Beyond a brief shower early Friday, you can plan on morning clouds and afternoon sunbreaks. Friday afternoon should be lovely!

We can't rule out a stray shower Saturday through Monday, but the weekend doesn't look like a washout. Next Tuesday looks windier and wetter. Make sure to download our free FOX 13 weather app so you can watch showers on radar and get the scoop on the latest hour-by-hour forecast.

For the last week of February, long-range models are suggesting that temperatures could plunge somewhat dramatically. Between February 22 and 28, highs could range from about 34 to 45 degrees! Remember to stick with the FOX 13 weather team as we monitor this evolving forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

