Beautiful Fall sunshine on tap through the rest of the week, but bundle up it will be cool!

A cool and showery day for most across the region. Highs landing well below average again, only in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots in Snohomish County seeing thunder and lightning just after the dinner hour. A few of those storms producing small hail as well.

Overnight temperatures will continue to fall into the chilly zone. Some of us, like Forks seeing upper 30s! Make sure you dress warm as you head out the door Thursday. Check Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass where lows fall to freezing and below. Brr! No snow for the Cascades though as showers will have dried out.

We'll see a brief break from the rainy weather Thursday and into Friday. Look for areas of patchy fog too. Highs will struggle though still hanging in the upper 50s.

If you're heading out to Lumen Field for Thursday Night Football grab an extra layer. The Seahawks host the Rams with kick off temperatures in the mid 50s dropping to near 50 by post-game. If you can't make it out to the game don't worry our game day crew has you covered starting at 3pm on Fox 13. Join us!

The weekend brings back a chance of a few showers with lowering snow levels so some of the mountain passes may see another dusting of snow!

We also have a busy weekend of soccer with the Sounders playing Saturday and the OL Reign with a match on Sunday. Highs will hang in the mid 50s.

The start of next week looks mainly dry with a few coastal showers hanging on through mid-week. Highs continue to cool into the low 50s with overnights chilly, in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Fox13 Forecaster

