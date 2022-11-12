Beautiful Fall sunshine continues along with below average highs and lows.

Happy beautiful weekend all!

The skies were amazing Saturday, and we'll continue down that path through next week! Look out for areas of morning fog before we see all that blue above.

Each morning going forward into the middle of the week we expect areas of fog to develop. Some communities, especially to the south, will see freezing fog as temperatures dip below 32 degrees most days.

As the metro area flirts with near freezing lows many other surrounding areas will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Bundle up!

Upper-level ridging dominates our forecast through next weekend.

We're not tracking any showers until possibly late Sunday into early Monday the following week. (November 20th -21st.) Stay tuned!

Highs tomorrow warm into the upper 40s after early morning fog lifts.

Our foggy start theme looks most impressive Monday morning.

The I-5 corridor and farther west to the ocean beaches will see a decent amount of fog. Take it slow on the roads if you're heading out early.

We leave you with a look at our sunny/chilly 7Day Forecast! Enjoy!

Have a great Sunday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Seahawks Sunday Game Day Forecast: 6:30am Kick Off (Pacific Time) Munich, Bavaria, Germany