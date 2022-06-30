Beautiful days and comfortable summer temps to end the week

Western Washington will see morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and comfortable summer temperatures to end the work week.

The sunshine is back today with temps warming up closer to average for late June.

Friday will bring more widespread cloud cover to start, but the afternoon will still be sunny with warm afternoon temperatures.

If you're looking for a three day stretch of dry weather to do some outdoor projects, now is the time, or you'll have to wait until next week. Showers are back in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

A low pressure system will push rain into the area on Sunday and the first part of Monday. Your 4th of July events could get a little wet the first half of the day, but it's looking drier for fireworks celebrations. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer, because the timing could change on the rain.