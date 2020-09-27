Beautiful autumn Sunday, Summer returns next week

Happy Seahawks Sunday! The weather is going to be great for the game! Expect sunshine and fall-like temps in the mid to upper 60s. Go Hawks!

Ridge of high pressure will be in control for much of next week, which means sunshine and warm temperatures, especially by mid-week.

Thursday looks to be the warmest of the 7 day stretch with highs near 80 degrees. It is very rare for 80 degree temps in October for the Seattle area. There have only been 7 in 75 years with the last one 27 years ago! But hey, it's 2020 and anything can happen, right? Be sure to look north Monday night for a sighting of the northern lights!

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim