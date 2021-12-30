Be careful! Roads could get icy on Friday with freezing temps

Buckle up for another deep freeze overnight -- many backyards will plunge to the teens early Friday.

It's easy to see why roads will refreeze: overnight lows will plummet to the mid teens to the mid 20s. Unfortunately, we expect black ice to be a huge concern. Please drive carefully!

Though the widespread snow is done for the day, we still had bands of snow develop this afternoon due to a convergence zone. I think there could still be a few pockets of lowland and mountain snow overnight. Only light accumulations are expected, but even a new coating of snow could make for dangerous driving.

Early Friday, there could be a few areas of freezing fog. While I can't rule out a couple of flurries in the morning, most will dry out on Friday. Temps stay super chilly. Highs will only lift to the upper 20s and low 30s. Even though it'll be cold, it'll be beautiful with mostly sunny skies.

New Year's Eve looks dry albeit cold! There may be some showers along the North Coast and the Northwest Interior on Saturday, but New Year's Day looks primarily shower-free. It could be breezy and locally windy Saturday night to Monday. Forecast models are suggesting another decent chance at lowland snow Monday morning, but there's still time for this forecast to shift. A rain/snow mix could return Sunday. An occasional rain/snow mix is possible through Wednesday.

Drive safely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



PS -- I'd love to share your weather photos and videos (especially the latter) on FOX 13. Please send those to me on social media!



Facebook | Twitter @abbyacone | Instagram @abbyaconewx

FOX 13 WEATHER RESOURCES: DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek

Advertisement



