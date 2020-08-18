Back to the seasonal 70s

We're backing off even more from our Sunday highs near 100 around much of Puget Sound. Today you'll notice those cooler temps as soon as you open a door or window. Some places more than 10 degrees cooler this morning than yesterday. Lots of marine layer clouds out there this morning-- and as a result we'll be cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday by about 5-12 degrees.

Most of us end up in the more comfortable and seasonal 70s today. A touch warmer for the south end of the sound. The average high temp is now down one degree compared to last week, now currently at 76 degrees. The next few days bring some changes thanks to some weather systems heading our way. More clouds, mild temps and some summer rain is possible for Thursday and Friday.

Friday looks like the wetter of the two days we might see showers. We've only had a fraction of the 0.88" we usually get in our already dry August. So far we've only seen about ten percent of that very low amount.

We'll dry back out completely by Saturday afternoon and get our temps boosted back into the seasonal mid to upper 70s. Enjoy! -Tim Joyce