Back to the 70s, for now

Another beautiful day in the Pacific NW-- we're just turning down the temps just a tad today. Cooler air off the Pacific Ocean delivered some clouds overnight to help keep our temps today in the comfortable 70s. Temps will be about 5-8 degrees cooler than yesterday and a bit below the normal high temps of 77.

East of the Cascades we've got some hot temps and tinder dry conditions. With increasing winds will dry out vegetation even more and that increases the fire danger a lot. We've got a Red Flag Warning for a huge part of Central and Eastern WA. People cause an overwhelming number of our wildfires-- so practicing fire safety is super important this time of year.

This weather pattern with high pressure off-shore and the storm track just a bit to our north means we'll stay dry-- just have morning clouds and perhaps a few areas of drizzle the next few mornings. Nice sunshine still emerges each afternoon. I think we'll be in the mid to low 70s until Thursday.

Then high pressure strengthens and we'll see a big weekend warm up. We'll likely see several days in a row in the 80s. The warmest day out of the next 7 looks like it will be Sunday when we end up in the mid 80s. A few spots in the foothills and South Sound could end up in the low 90s.

At SeaTac, we've only seen 2 days of 90+ temps so far this summer. A typical summer season has 4 of those kind of hot days in the Seattle area.

-Tim Joyce