Awesome August weather

We're starting out with clouds this morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs around 70. Normal for this time of the year is 77, so we'll be below normal, but comfortable!

Air quality is good in Western Washington and Eastern Washington this morning (green dots), except for moderate air quality (yellow dots) near Yakima where the Schneider Springs fire is putting out a lot of smoke.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around normal.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny again, but a bit cooler, topping out in the low/mid 70s.

A weak system will scoot through Thursday bringing clouds, cooler temps, and a few showers.

There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday as well.

The weekend clears out nicely. Expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid/upper 70s, close to 80 on Sunday.

This is interesting - the long-range prognostics from the Climate Predication Center for 8 to 14 days out are calling for "normal" temperatures for the Northwest instead of above-normal. This is the area in gray with the big N. Normal for this time of the year is mid/upper 70s. So comfortable!

Meanwhile, the long-range prognostics for precipitation is still for below-normal rainfall. This is the area in tan with the big B on it. That's too bad. We could really use some rainfall.

It's Mountain Monday. Here's a nice viewer photo of Mt. Rainier from Chinook Pass.

With afternoon clearing and highs around 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Koa, the Bull Mastiff, sure looks content with this Birch Bay sunset.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott