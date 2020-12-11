Autumn's last weekend looks half soggy

We've got some on/off passing showers to keep the roads wet in the lowlands and a bit slippery and snowy up at our passes. About 1-3" of new snow expected. Breaks of sun are likely in between those chilly showers. We'll start to dry out as we get into the afternoon. High temps in the seasonal mid 40s.

Tonight we start to get pretty cold as we clear out. Below freezing in many places in the lowlands, which could mean some icy spots in areas where the ground stays wet overnight. But, other than a cold start Saturday looks quite pleasant by December standards.

Sunday we flip the script back to rainy with a significant mountain snow for all of our passes. Monday will be more of the on/off showers.

The rest of the last full week of autumn is looking really wet with a lot of mountain snow. Very December. -Tim Joyce