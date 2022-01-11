Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:40 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
5
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Atmospheric river sends heavy rain into Western Washington

Updated 11:10AM
Another round of showers before a dry stretch

We had some light rain Tuesday morning and that rain is now picking up intensity.

Seattle - An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and mild temperatures to Western Washington through Wednesday, but a dry stretch is ahead for the weekend.

It's going to be a wet 24 to 36 hours for Western Washington as steady rain hits the area. The rain is starting on the south end this morning, but will slowly shift north over the next several hours. High temperatures will be mild today, in the low 50s for the lowlands.

Rain will intensify overnight, especially for the Olympic Peninsula and north Puget Sound areas. Here is a look at our Futurecast at 10:00 PM.

The warm front and band of heavy rain will shift north on Wednesday afternoon, eventually into Canada. Rain totals in the Puget sound area will top out around 1 to 2 inches in the south sound and north sound areas. Some spots in the Olympics and western Olympic Peninsula could see 5 to 10 inches of rain over the next two and a half days. It is probably no surprise that a Flood Watch is in effect for most of Western Washington through Thursday. We will be keeping a close eye on our area rivers.

In the mountains, snow levels will stay well above pass levels the next couple of days. Freezing rain or just heavy normal rain is likely over the passes.

Thursday, the system's cold front will sweep through, bringing a few more showers.

By Friday, we will be drying out. Friday through Monday will bring our first 3+ day dry stretch since the end of September! I know we are all ready for a break from the rain.

White Pass closed once again due to rockslides, unstable slopes
article

White Pass closed once again due to rockslides, unstable slopes

After a days-long closure due to hazardous weather conditions, White Pass reopened on Monday. However, just hours after it reopened, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that they will be closing the pass once again.

