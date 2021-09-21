Are you ready for Fall? Look for Autumn showers to move in as we kick off the new season!

Who's ready for a change in seasons? Might be tough to think about Fall after such a beautiful close to Summer. Tuesday highs soaring into the 70s and 80s.

Change is looming in the Pacific. As we welcome the official start of Fall (12:29pm) the atmosphere will shift as a weak system brings cool and showery weather. Don't worry though, we'll go back to drier conditions for the rest of the week before another disturbance moves in over the weekend. Next week we'll see additional systems that may produce more traditional Autumn weather.

Thursday, the first full day of Fall, looks really nice. We expect a partly cloudy day with highs jumping back up into the low 70s. Highs warm a few degrees Friday too with plenty of blue skies.

The weekend features partly sunny skies with a chance for overnight showers Saturday into Sunday as a weak front swings into the area. The system falls apart pretty quickly and some of us may not even see any showers since most activity will happen in the overnight hours.

Right now models suggest that a stronger weather maker could return next week delivering more substantial rain to the area. Highs cool off quite a bit into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

