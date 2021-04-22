April's big weather turn: awesome to average

Happy Earth Day! Today is our transition day between last weekend's high temps in the low 80s to this coming weekend which will be back to seasonally soggy conditions and temps significantly cooler.

This weekend temps will struggle to get to the normal near 60. We'll also see rain return for the first time in almost 2 weeks. We've only seen 9% of the typical April rainfall.

Today we're transitioning back to that more seasonal April weather pattern. Morning clouds will clear out nicely this afternoon. The sun's energy will be spent eradicating the clouds instead of heating things up-- so we'll be about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday's highs in the low 70s. The exception is Central Washington still clinging to those warmer temps this afternoon.

We've got a dip in the jet stream called a trough that will be over us by the weekend to deliver some unsettled weather for the weekend and beyond.

Raindrops arrive by late Friday around Puget Sound. Saturday at this point looks soggier than Sunday which should have passing on/off showers and sunbreaks.

Next week a chance of showers Mon/Tue, but it looks like we'll mostly be seasonally chilly and dry. Wed/Thu looks like we could have some more rain at times. The rain will also help clear out the pollen from the air too. -Tim Joyce