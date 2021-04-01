April showers returning soon

Today our transition day to a bit of a soggier forecast. High pressure that brought in yesterday's warmest day of the year (62 at SeaTac) is shifting east. So our new month of April will be only briefly dry.

A weak front is up north of us and will move through today. Cloudier conditions today mean we're not as cold as yesterday morning but we wont get quite as warm today either. High temps for most of us will be 55-60, which is spot on for the start of "meteorological sping" which is the full months of April, May, and June.

The big question mark is whether this fizzling front will be able to hold together through the evening. Winds pick up a bit out of the south. Most of the day is dry, it’s later tonight for our best chance of a quick shot of brief showers. First pitch weather at T-Mobile Park at 7:10p looks dry but cloudy.

While showers look most likely to stay north of Seattle, I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two past the 7th inning stretch of the Mariners home openers against the Giants. Roof open for opening day of baseball season 2021 in Seattle.

Advertisement

Friday looks to be mostly dry with more clouds than sun. We've got passing seasonal for rain at times for both days of the holiday weekend. Nothing especially stormy, but we'll Easter sunrise services and egg hunts could be damp. Next week seasonal showers continue for Mon/Tue. A bit soggier of a day next Wednesday. -Tim Joyce