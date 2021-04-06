April showers ahead

If you liked Monday, you'll love today. Another round of chilly morning weather, but still some nice dry conditions for one more day. We'll see high clouds move in from the north as we get into this afternoon. High temps will likely be a bit warmer than yesterday's high of 56.

Some spots in the South Sound and foothills will end up cracking 60. Our warmest day so far this year at SeaTac was 63 on April 2nd.

Front drops down from the north as we get into Wednesday with high temps back down towards 50. Normal is 57 for this part of spring. We'll see on/off showers predominantly the second half of Wednesday and the first part of Thursday.

I'm still optimistic about a nice Thursday afternoon. Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday also looks a a bit soggy.

Another split weekend looks likely with Sunday drier, sunnier, and warmer compared to Saturday. -Tim Joyce

